“The American people broadly agreed with” President Biden’s “decision to end the war in Afghanistan,” and it was his predecessor “who did the deal with the Taliban for a full American withdrawal,” but “none of that absolves Biden of responsibility for a pullout that has been, by any reasonable measure, a debacle,” The Hill’s Niall Stanage explains. Any “idea that the final US operations were going to be seen as some kind of against-the-odds moral victory . . . vanished in the dust of” Thursday’s attacks. The prez might recover politically, but “the chaos of Kabul has left a taint of weakness and incompetence on the Biden White House that will not be erased soon, if at all.”