Dollar Recovers Mildly as Selling Slows, Traders Turning Cautious

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar recovers mildly in Asian session today as selling lost some momentum. On the other hand commodity currencies are turning softer. Australian Dollar continues to be weighed down by surging coronavirus cases, as the State Premier also warned of “lots of pressures” on hospitals. But overall, traders are starting to turn cautious ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium and month end.

StocksFOXBusiness

Stock market turns cautious as ‘defensive’ shares surge

Some of the hottest stocks in the U.S. are pointing to an economic cool-down. Utilities and healthcare are among the best-performing groups in the S&P 500 so far this quarter, with gains of 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively, compared with a 4.9% rise in the broad stock index. Big winners include utility NextEra Energy Inc., NEE -0.48% which is up 14% this quarter, while shares of medical company Danaher Corp. DHR 0.24% are up 19%.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Breaks Resistance At 0.7280

On Friday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 90 pips or 1.25% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the resistance level at 0.7279 during Friday’s trading session. All things being equal, bullish traders are likely to continue to push the price of the AUD/USD pair higher during the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index sell-off intensifies after dovish Powell

The US dollar index tilted lower on Monday morning as investors continued focusing on the Jackson Hole Symposium speech by Jerome Powell. In it, the Fed chair said that the central bank was keen to start winding down its giant $120 billion per month asset purchase program later this year. He added that this will only happen if the bank sees more recovery amid the ongoing Delta wave. Still, he ruled out against hiking interest rates any time soon. Later today, the US dollar index will react mildly to the latest pending home sales numbers.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Powell Waves Off Inflation Concerns; US yields, dollar fall

Aussie, Risk FX Take Off; Commodities, Equities Climb. Summary: US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sent the Dollar and bond yields tumbling in his speech at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic summit. Powell said that while recent rises in inflation are a cause for concern, they are likely to be temporary. In July, US policy makers said they believed that it could be appropriate to begin tapering this year. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.31%. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies, slid 0.41% to 92.67 from 93.05 on Friday. Risk appetite rose, while equities, commodities and resource currencies took off. The Australian Dollar outperformed, soaring 0.93% to settle at 0.7313 (0.7239). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback slumped to 1.2612 from 1.2682, down 0.65%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7012 (0.6950). Sterling rallied to 1.3760 (1.3698) while the Euro advanced 0.28% to 1.1797. The USD/JPY pair Dollar retreated 109.85 from 110.03, down 0.25%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were all higher against the Greenback. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) retreated to 6.4625 at the New York close, from 6.4845 on Friday. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback slid to 1.3458 (1.3550).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains quite below 110.00 on USD weakness

USD/JPY prints minute gains on Monday the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 following Fed’s Powell speech. Lower US Treasury yields augmented the downside for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback,...
Stocksactionforex.com

Equities Generally Pare Gains

Nikkei has remained modestly higher; Topix Iron & Steel, Electric Appliances, and Transport indices outperform. HK/CN corporate earnings remain in focus; Financials lag after recently reported earnings (including ICBC and China Huarong) and press reports related to margin trading. Shanghai Property index drops amid headline related to land auction rules,...
StocksInternational Business Times

Europe Markets Follow Asia, US Higher As Powell Soothes Taper Fears

Traders in Europe sent stock markets higher Monday in the wake of gains for Asia and a record-breaking Wall Street close, after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated the central bank would be cautious in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was in no hurry to lift interest rates.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

The return of the EUR/USD pair to 1.1700-1.1900 was predicted by 35% of experts supported by 25% of oscillators that showed it was oversold. After renewing the annual low of 1.1665 on August 20, the pair did go into a correction, reaching 1.1775 on Thursday. The week’s economic statistics proved...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Explaining JPY’s Resilience Amidst Fed’s Taper Talks

Japanese yen has been rather stable over the past weeks despite volatility in other major currencies. It’s resilient performance over the past few days despite heightened FOMC tapering talks is no accident. We summarize three major drivers of this. Funding Currency Firms on Risk Aversion. A key theme of USD’s...
Marketsactionforex.com

Stocks at New Record, Dollar Plummeted, Aussie Turning Around

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium didn’t disappoint. He did what the markets expected, affirming the openness for beginning tapering this year, without indicating the need for an imminent start. Just as Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker described, Powell laid out where the center of the FOMC is in terms of policy. US stocks cheered the speech with S&P 500 and NASDAQ closing at record highs.
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Treading Water Despite Strong PCE Inflation, Powell Next

The overall markets continue to tread water in early US session. Two Fed officials expressed their support for tapering, but investors are probably still waiting for Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech to take action. There is also little reaction to stronger than expected PCE inflation data. Commodity currencies are still the strongest ones for the week while Yen, Swiss Franc and Dollar are the weakest. We’ll see if the positions change in the final hours.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

The USD/JPY currency pair failed to break the resistance level at 110.20 on Thursday. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a support level formed by the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.89. If the currency exchange rate breaks the support level, a decline towards the weekly pivot point...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Slowing Its Advance

The Australian dollar has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday as the 0.73 level above continues offer resistance. That was a previous area of support, so it does make a certain amount of sense that sellers would come back into this general vicinity. The candlestick itself is not necessarily overly bearish, but it does show a bit of hesitation to short the US dollar heading into the Jackson Hole speech by Jerome Powell. We have been in a downtrend for a while, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see a bit of hesitation. The 0.73 level is not only resistive, but it is also the beginning of significant resistance that extends all the way to the 0.74 handle.
Marketsactionforex.com

Powell Underwhelming US Dollar, EUR/USD Levels to Watch

With a weaker US Dollar, EUR/USD took off. Levels to watch:. 200 Day Moving Average, horizontal resistance previous highs, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 25th highs to the august lows at 1.1990/1.2035. Above there is a downward sloping trendline near 1.2250, as well as previous highs at...
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

According to the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes, some supporters of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council disagree with its new guidance on the future course of the policy. They fear it is underestimating the risk of rising inflation. Policymakers are concerned that the new formulation implies constant exceeding the limit and the “promise to maintain interest rates at the current or lower level for a very long period of time without explicit reservation.”
Stocksactionforex.com

Markets Turn Cautious Ahead Of Friday’s Virtual Jackson Hole Symposium

Question on Jackson Hole is whether Fed Chair Powell provides clear communication on the shape and timing of tapering of asset purchases. Focus on 2nd reading of US Q2 GDP. Bank of Korea (BoK) raised its 7-Day Repo Rate by 25bps to 0.75% (not expected) for its 1st hike since Nov 2018; signaled further tightening as growth seen weathering Delta virus impact.
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Struggle As Traders Turn Focus To Powell Speech

Asian markets mostly fell Thursday as hopes for the global recovery and signs of a possible slowdown in new virus infections play off against China's regulatory clampdown and the prospect of an end to Federal Reserve largesse. Equities and oil have by and large enjoyed a positive week, helped by...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Swiss Franc Falls Broadly While Euro Firms Up, Dollar Cautious

Swiss Franc drops sharply today, as pressured by selling against Euro, and rising treasury yields. Dollar once again tries to recover, but there is no committed buying yet. The greenback traders will carefully scrutinize the comments from Fed officials coming out today and tomorrow, as the annual Jackson Hole Symposium goes along. Meanwhile, commodity currencies will look into stocks’ reaction and overall market sentiment.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar soft as traders look to Jackson Hole for taper clues

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-week low on Thursday with investors eyeing the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary stimulus. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, edged up 0.08% to 92.891, but...

