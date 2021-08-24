Launch Back to School With NASA: Student and Educator Resources for the 2021-2022 School Year
Last Updated on August 24, 2021 by Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller. Here’s an update from our local Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller:. NASA is gearing up to engage students in exciting activities and thought-provoking challenges throughout the year ahead. The agency offers many resources to inspire the next generation of explorers, and help educators and students stay involved in its missions.www.casscountyonline.com
Comments / 0