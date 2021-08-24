Launch Back to School With NASA: Student and Educator Resources for the 2021-2022 School Year

Students were welcomed back to class Aug. 23 for a new school year in Cy-Fair ISD — a district that has now been around for 82 years. “We’ve been looking forward to the day where we would have the majority of our kids back in the building,” Melissa Martin, Francone Elementary School principal, said in a press release. “Even with the changes at the start of the year, everyone has taken it in stride. We’re putting health and safety first.”