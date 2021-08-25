Foley Main Street awarded AARP Community Grant to bring music to downtown Foley
FOLEY - Recently, AARP Alabama awarded four Alabama organizations the 2021 Community Challenge grant. “The AARP Community Challenge is a grant program to make tangible improvements to communities that jump-start long-term change,” from a release from AARP. “It is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. To learn more, visit aarp.org/Livable.”www.gulfcoastnewstoday.com
