Indiana State

50,000 Hoosiers Have Enrolled in High-Demand Certificate Programs

By Governor's Workforce Cabinet
casscountyonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on August 24, 2021 by Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. (INDIANAPOLIS) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that more than 50,000 Hoosiers have enrolled to complete a high-demand certificate program through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, which provides tuition-free certificates in five of the state’s most sought-after sectors, including health and life sciences; IT and business services; building and construction, transportation and logistics; and advanced manufacturing.

www.casscountyonline.com

