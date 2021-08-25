The Roche Associates Announces Strong Summer Lead Generation Results & Increases In Occupancy For Its Senior Living Clients

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's financial and operational performance resulted in revenue and operating profit numbers exceeding those generated in the third quarter of 2020 and a strong cash position moving into the last quarter of 2021.