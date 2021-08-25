The Roche Associates Announces Strong Summer Lead Generation Results & Increases In Occupancy For Its Senior Living Clients
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Roche Associates has generated hundreds of thousands of age and income qualified prospects and referral sources to attend educational and social marketing events for its clients nationwide, helping to produce over 25,000 sales and move-ins.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0