City Holiday, Rec Centers, Aquatics Centers Closed Sept. 6

Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 5 days ago
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Irving recreation centers and aquatics centers are closed Monday, Sept. 6. Spray parks will be open for their last day of the season.

The following city facilities also will be closed:

  • City Hall
  • Hunter Ferrell Landfill
  • Irving Archives and Museum
  • Irving Arts Center
  • Irving public libraries

In addition, there will be no residential trash, curbside recycling or brush/bulky collection Monday, Sept. 6.

All offices and services will resume normal business hours on Sept 7.

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

