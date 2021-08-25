Paulding County common pleas

Michael Smith, 63, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and was given a six-month prison term. Ethan Reust, 18, Paulding, pleaded guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20. The charge was amended from robbery, a second-degree felony, while a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing. The indictment alleged that on July 1 in Payne Reust assaulted a 16-year-old boy with whom he is acquainted, stealing his book bag.