Defiance, OH

City's latest traffic roundabout 'tracking on schedule'

By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg thelberg@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of Defiance’s latest traffic roundabout is well underway and remains on schedule to open this fall, but final completion may be a few months off. That was the news delivered by Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow during city council’s meeting Tuesday night. Council also discussed replacing a narrow South Clinton Street sidewalk (see related story above) and received an update on the city’s water treatment plant upgrade (see related story Page A1).

www.crescent-news.com

