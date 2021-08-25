argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
Validation initiates formal evaluation of application which started on August 19, 2021; decision expected mid-2022. If approved, efgartigimod will be the first-and-only approved FcRn antagonist in Europe. Regulatory reviews of efgartigimod for generalized myasthenia gravis currently underway
