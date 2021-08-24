2 arrested in unrelated theft cases

The Wilkesboro Police Department arrested people in two unrelated breaking and entering and larceny cases. Officer M.J. Osborne reported that Seth Gregory Cardwell, 28, of Welborn Avenue, Wilkesboro, was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of breaking and entering and larceny in connection with the theft of a laptop computer from the Wilkes County Health Departments Mobile Expanded School Health (MESH) unit while it was parked behind the health department building sometime after 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and the morning of Aug. 20. Osborne reported that that Cardwell was identified as the suspect with the assistance of a security video. The laptop computer, valued at $1,500, was recovered.