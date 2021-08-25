City Holiday: Irving Public Library Closed Sept. 6

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all Irving Public Library branches will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.

The following facilities also will be closed:

City Hall

Heritage Aquatic Center

Hunter Ferrell Landfill

Irving Archives and Museum

Irving Arts Center

North Lake Natatorium

Recreation centers

In addition, there will be no residential trash, curbside recycling or brush/bulky collection Monday, Sept. 6.

All offices and services will resume normal business hours on Sept 7.