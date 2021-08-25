Cancel
City Holiday: Irving Public Library Closed Sept. 6

Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 5 days ago
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all Irving Public Library branches will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.

The following facilities also will be closed:

  • City Hall
  • Heritage Aquatic Center
  • Hunter Ferrell Landfill
  • Irving Archives and Museum
  • Irving Arts Center
  • North Lake Natatorium
  • Recreation centers

In addition, there will be no residential trash, curbside recycling or brush/bulky collection Monday, Sept. 6.

All offices and services will resume normal business hours on Sept 7.

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

