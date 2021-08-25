City Holiday: Irving Public Library Closed Sept. 6
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all Irving Public Library branches will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.
The following facilities also will be closed:
- City Hall
- Heritage Aquatic Center
- Hunter Ferrell Landfill
- Irving Archives and Museum
- Irving Arts Center
- North Lake Natatorium
- Recreation centers
In addition, there will be no residential trash, curbside recycling or brush/bulky collection Monday, Sept. 6.
All offices and services will resume normal business hours on Sept 7.
