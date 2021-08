The Oakland Athletics hope for good news Wednesday on Chris Bassitt after the pitcher was carted off the field Tuesday night. Bassitt was struck on the side of the head by a line drive hit by Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander went down on the mound holding his head, and teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. The club said Bassitt needed stitches but was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital for a scan. Bassitt was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in wins. In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera’s next attempt to reach 500 home runs comes against Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.