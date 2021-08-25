Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Is Being Released Q1 2022

Bungie threw a special livestream today revealing all the new content coming in 2022 for Destiny 2 as the next expansion will be The Witch Queen. This new expansion is the latest chapter in Destiny 2's ongoing Light & Darkness saga, which they intend to continue in 2023 with the release of Lightfall. The company also revealed that the final chapter of the Light & Darkness saga will be called The Final Shape, but no word on a timeframe for that to come out. This next release, set to come out on February 22nd, 2022, will have you exploring a brand-new destination in Savathûn's Throne World where you will face the queen herself and her Lucent Brood – Hive enemies, who are infused with the same Light that powers Guardians. This will also introduce the new mechanice of having a weapon crafting feature. We have more details for you below along with a few videos to show off from today's stream.