Williams County common pleas
Justin Lantow, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term. Heather Ruck, Wapakoneta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. Three additional charges of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.www.crescent-news.com
Comments / 0