Age of Empires’ iconic trebuchet gets love at Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream

By Erin Fox
 6 days ago

Trebuchets — “the ultimate medieval siege weapon,” not the sans-serif typeface created by Microsoft — are coming to Age of Empires 4 and players will be able to learn all about them in the game’s “Hands on History” segments, developers World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment announced at Gamescom 2021 on Tuesday. Adam Isgreen, creative director at World’s Edge, offered a (very) deep dive into the fan-favorite, highly memed trebuchet during Xbox’s Gamescom stream, as a way to teach players about medieval history.

#Trebuchet#Age Of Empires#Xbox Gamescom 2021#World S Edge#The Nest Of Bees#The Windows Store
