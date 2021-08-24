Age of Empires’ iconic trebuchet gets love at Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.