South Clinton's sidewalk on council's radar
A project occasionally on Defiance City Council’s table, but never acted upon, may be moving closer to a concrete plan. During its meeting Tuesday night, council discussed ways to fund construction of a wider, slightly relocated sidewalk on South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road. That followed an update on the city’s $9 million water plant upgrade (see related story Page A1) and the latest news on construction of a new traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues (see related story below).www.crescent-news.com
