Inside Donda's House: Kanye West's Childhood Home In Chicago

Out with the “old Kanye” and in with the “YE.” Kanye West has petitioned to legally change his name to “YE,” according to legal documents obtained by Variety. In order for it to be official, a California judge must sign off, and, in many cases, the name change must be published in several newspapers. In the court documents, West wrote that the name change was for “personal reasons” but gave no other explanation. On Aug. 26, West will host the third stadium-sized listening party for his upcoming album “Donda” at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago. According to a report in the New York Post,...