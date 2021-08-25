Inside Donda's House: Kanye West's Childhood Home In Chicago
Kanye West continues to work on his upcoming album “Donda,” a tribute to his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago, Illinois. Last week, the 44-year-old rapper deleted all the images he had on his Instagram page related to his highly anticipated album and left only one — a photo of the home where he was raised by his mother, Donda West. The former professor and chair of the English and Speech Department at Chicago State University had died in 2007 at the age of 58 due to pre-existing coronary artery disease, the New York Post reported.www.ibtimes.com
