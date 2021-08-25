Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

Council encourages masking with resolution passed Tuesday

By Mindy Ragan Wood
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFBkO_0bc49alH00
Residents take their seats, though reduced in number for social distancing, at City Hall before the council adopts a mask resolution. Mindy Ragan Wood / The Transcript

A resolution to encourage residents to wear masks passed the Norman City Council Tuesday night after heated public comments left two women escorted out of the council meeting.

Dr. Dale Braztler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, appeared by teleconference and told the council that despite a plateau of new infections in the last two weeks, masks were still warranted to prevent the spread of the disease.

Though not a return of the mask mandate, the encouragement to abide by the resolution incited vaccine and mask skeptics to speak against it Tuesday.

“I think it should be a personal decision. It’s my God-given right to have choices in my life and I don’t think you or anybody else on this council should tell us what we should or shouldn’t do,” one resident told the council.

Ward 3 Kelly Lynn agreed with her, saying he didn’t know why the council was taking up the resolution, which he called “divisive” and said is pointless without an enforceable mandate.

“If it’s not going to be put to a vote, a mandate, then it seems like a waste of time to me,” Lynn said.

Two women at the back of the chambers spoke out of turn several times, and after they did not heed mayor Breea Clark’s warning, she asked a police officer to escort them from the room.

Resident Cody Giles spoke in favor of the resolution, but said it did not “go far enough,” and noted he would like to see the council bring back the mask mandate.

The resolution passed 7-2, with Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voting no.

Other business

The council also approved a contract for sidewalk improvements as part of the city’s commitment to the American Disabilities Act Transition Plan, which was adopted by council in 2018.

The project will see 1.1 miles of sidewalk repairs on 24th Avenue N.W. along with 27 accessibility ramps, 12 driveway approaches and 1,400 square yards of sidewalk replacement, the staff report stated. The contract was awarded to Parathon Construction, LLC for $192,420.50.

As sales tax revenue has remained flat and in some years dipped below staff expectations, projects in the special Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund have struggled to keep up with projects promised to voters, The Transcript has reported.

The Young Family Athletic Center, previously known as the indoor aquatic and sports facility, had a $5.5 million shortfall, in part due to the rising cost of construction during the pandemic. While staff located other funds, more than $3 million remained unaccounted for the project’s uptick in cost. The council approved an ordinance to authorize the Norman Municipal authority to issue room tax revenue notes for $3.8 million.

Other matters before the council included spending $500,0000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for vaccine incentives and $100,000 for the Norman Arts Council, which experienced a drop in room tax revenue during the ongoing pandemic. Motions on those items were taken after The Transcript’s deadline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
91
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Norman, OK
Health
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Yards#Masking#The Norman City Council#Covid#Parathon Construction#Llc#American Rescue Plan Act#The Norman Arts Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy