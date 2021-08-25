Council encourages masking with resolution passed Tuesday

Residents take their seats, though reduced in number for social distancing, at City Hall before the council adopts a mask resolution. Mindy Ragan Wood / The Transcript

A resolution to encourage residents to wear masks passed the Norman City Council Tuesday night after heated public comments left two women escorted out of the council meeting.

Dr. Dale Braztler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, appeared by teleconference and told the council that despite a plateau of new infections in the last two weeks, masks were still warranted to prevent the spread of the disease.

Though not a return of the mask mandate, the encouragement to abide by the resolution incited vaccine and mask skeptics to speak against it Tuesday.

“I think it should be a personal decision. It’s my God-given right to have choices in my life and I don’t think you or anybody else on this council should tell us what we should or shouldn’t do,” one resident told the council.

Ward 3 Kelly Lynn agreed with her, saying he didn’t know why the council was taking up the resolution, which he called “divisive” and said is pointless without an enforceable mandate.

“If it’s not going to be put to a vote, a mandate, then it seems like a waste of time to me,” Lynn said.

Two women at the back of the chambers spoke out of turn several times, and after they did not heed mayor Breea Clark’s warning, she asked a police officer to escort them from the room.

Resident Cody Giles spoke in favor of the resolution, but said it did not “go far enough,” and noted he would like to see the council bring back the mask mandate.

The resolution passed 7-2, with Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voting no.

Other business

The council also approved a contract for sidewalk improvements as part of the city’s commitment to the American Disabilities Act Transition Plan, which was adopted by council in 2018.

The project will see 1.1 miles of sidewalk repairs on 24th Avenue N.W. along with 27 accessibility ramps, 12 driveway approaches and 1,400 square yards of sidewalk replacement, the staff report stated. The contract was awarded to Parathon Construction, LLC for $192,420.50.

As sales tax revenue has remained flat and in some years dipped below staff expectations, projects in the special Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund have struggled to keep up with projects promised to voters, The Transcript has reported.

The Young Family Athletic Center, previously known as the indoor aquatic and sports facility, had a $5.5 million shortfall, in part due to the rising cost of construction during the pandemic. While staff located other funds, more than $3 million remained unaccounted for the project’s uptick in cost. The council approved an ordinance to authorize the Norman Municipal authority to issue room tax revenue notes for $3.8 million.

Other matters before the council included spending $500,0000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for vaccine incentives and $100,000 for the Norman Arts Council, which experienced a drop in room tax revenue during the ongoing pandemic. Motions on those items were taken after The Transcript’s deadline.