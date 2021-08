LOS ANGELES — Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux just got the answer to the question he posed when the club acquired Trea Turner at the trade deadline. Lux was in the starting lineup Tuesday after he was activated from the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain, getting his first career start at third base while Justin Turner was given a day off his feet. Lux last played in a game on July 18.