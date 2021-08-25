Renee Perry

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRenee Perry, 74, of Rogers died Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born April 23, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Mildred and William E. Rubley Sr. Renee enjoyed time with her family, antiquing, gardening, and watching NASCAR and HGTV religiously. She was preceded in death by her parents;...

Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
villages-news.com

Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer. Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock.
theperrynews.com

Howard C. Heaton of Perry

Howard C. Heaton, 96, of Perry died Aug. 19, 2021, at the Eden Acres campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Howard retired as a foreman from the Oscar Mayer pork processing plant after serving a number of years. He previously sold farm equipment to farmers throughout western Iowa and was a farmer for 13 years.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Johnson County, INRepublic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

ROBBIE KING

LAMAR - Robbie Sue (Johnston) King was born August 29, 1930, in White Plains, KY to Lewis and Blanche (Allen) Johnston. The family moved to Wayne, MI during WWII, where Lewis worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. This is where Robbie met the love of her life, Wilford Eugene King, after he returned from serving overseas in the Army. They were united in marriage June 24, 1950. To this union four children were born. The family remained in Westland, MI until moving to Lamar in 1969, where Robbie resided until her health prompted her move to her son Bill’s home in Little Rock, AR earlier this year.
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, the child actor who went missing earlier this week, has died ... law enforcement tells TMZ. The college he attended confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body ... "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

My 600-Lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley has passed away. She was 30. The reality star, who was featured on Season 8 of the hit TLC series, passed away on Aug. 1. Her cause of death has not been revealed, though her obituary notes that she died "at home surrounded by her loving family."
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Closes Church Due To Covid, Passes Away One Week Later

We all know that religion plays a massive role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have very some sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
ourdavie.com

Brenda Hendricks Kulp

Brenda Hendricks Kulp, 68, died at home on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 8. She was a passionate, smart, beautiful woman who, for many years, fought a rare lung disease called LAM and later battled ALS. Never wanting to be a burden, many of her closest friends and family may not have even been aware of either diagnosis. She fought hard, spending time with family, friends, and with daughter and best friend, Lauren.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Matthew Douglas Johnson

Matthew Douglas Johnson, 35, of Fulton, was called to his heavenly home on August 16, 2021, following a valiant battle against cancer. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 24, 1985, to Grover C. Johnson III and Laura Gail (Ward) Ponder. On July 7, 2007, Matthew married Jennifer L. (Hoell) Johnson who survives his passing. Matthew was a strong believer in God and had a solid relationship with Jesus. Even when he had questions, he knew God was big enough to handle them. Matt tried hard to reflect Christ's character in his daily life as a husband, father, friend, and human. Matthew was a proud father. He loved being with his kids; biking, adventuring, playing board games, video games, and sharing his love for movies and music. He was selfless enough to allow his wife to work out of the home and made it his top priority to be home with his kids. He was very blessed by his military career and proud to be a Marine. Following his time in the service, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business, but kept continuously learning. Matthew was a black belt in karate and enjoyed teaching at the YMCA. He was a certified handgun instructor, taught learn-to-carry classes, and was adamant about gun safety and firearms education. Along with collecting firearms, he enjoyed building them. Matthew worked part-time at Modern Arms to feed his love for guns and the firearm industry. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jennifer and their children, Gabriel Aldrick, Timothy Brennan, and Lauragwen Adelaide "Addie"; parents, Grover C. Johnson III (Mary) of Osage Beach, and Laura Gail Ponder (Ed) of Russellville; brothers, Grover C. Johnson IV of Osage Beach, and Ryan Ponder of Whiteman Air Force Base; sisters, Amanda Wilbers (Kyle) of Taos, Vicky Wieberg (Bryan) of Russellville, Beth Groll (Dustin) of Osage Beach, and Colleen Jansen (Curtis) of Bonnots Mill; paternal grandmother, Leona Johnson of McGirk, and maternal grandparents, Glenda Rose of Russellville, and Ronald and Linda Ward of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews. Matthew was preceded in death by brother, Aaron Ponder; and grandparents, Grover Johnson II, and Ralph Rose. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Woodcrest Chapel in Columbia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to KCA School Building Fund, Mercury One, Operation Underground Railroad, The Nazarene Fund, and Hostetter Ministries, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. The family encourages friends and family to leave their stories of Matthew at www.maupinfuneralhome.com to be shared with his children.
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

DANIEL LYNN JENKINS

Daniel Lynn Jenkins, 30, of Lamar, Missouri, passed on to his next adventure on Thursday, July 29, at his parent’s home with his family loving on him. Dan was born August 29, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dennis Lynn Jenkins and Kathryn Mary (Finley) Jenkins. His family returned to Lamar in June 1991 and he graduated from Lamar High School in 2009. Dan was stoked to be a woodworker at Meek's Door Shop Production in Lockwood. He was a member of Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS 9) family and was the founder of Hot Ham World Wide.
nny360.com

Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, 65 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, Weaver Road, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 with a dinner hosted by their son and daughter-in-law and attended by immediate family members. Mr. Williams, son of Edwin E. and Rosetta Youngs Williams, married Barbara E. McAnulty, daughter of Robert...
Kalamazoo, MIWSJM

Shirley L. Roti Roti

Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 509 W. 4th St., Buchanan, MI. A graveside gathering will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buchanan Art Center, 117 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.
NRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.

