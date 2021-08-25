Cancel
Obituaries

Doris Olive Torbett Briley

Cover picture for the articleDoris Torbett Briley passed from this life on August 21, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born on June 7, 1926, and was a lifelong resident of Rogers. Doris was survived by two children, daughter Sara and son Tim; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Derriell, in 2009; a son, David, in 2020; daughter, Debra, in 2016; daughter, Ruthie, in 1968; great-grand-son, Camron Bridges, in 2010; and her three brothers, David, John, and Danny.

