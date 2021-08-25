Doris Olive Torbett Briley
Doris Torbett Briley passed from this life on August 21, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born on June 7, 1926, and was a lifelong resident of Rogers. Doris was survived by two children, daughter Sara and son Tim; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Derriell, in 2009; a son, David, in 2020; daughter, Debra, in 2016; daughter, Ruthie, in 1968; great-grand-son, Camron Bridges, in 2010; and her three brothers, David, John, and Danny.www.arkansasonline.com
