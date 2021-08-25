Robert Ray Combs, 85, of Lonoke, Ark., passed away at his home on August 23, 2021. He was born to the late Hubert and Margarette Combs on August 19, 1936, in Oakland, Calif. He served in the USMC for 20 years, training Marines and touring Vietnam while achieving the rank of master gunnery sergeant. After retiring in 1978, Bob and his family moved to Lonoke where he worked for Mad Butcher and then Falcon Jet for many years. He was a faithful member of both East Side Missionary Baptist Church and Lonoke Baptist Church. Bob was the definition of a Christian gentleman, always thinking of others before himself. He served his church and community wanting nothing in return as it brought him great joy to bless others. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.