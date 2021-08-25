Cancel
Springdale, AR

Christina Elizabeth Jackson

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Elizabeth Jackson, age 73, passed into eternal life on Sunday, August 22, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. She was born in Germany in 1948, the daughter of Henry and Marie Ellenberger, both deceased. The family was proud of being nationalized as American citizens, and Christina signed her own citizenship paper. Five Ellenbergers joined the American military after WWII. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Pastor Gregory L. Jackson, their son, Martin, his children, Josephine, Danielle, and Alexander; her sister, Maria Ellenberger Way, her brother-in-law, Kermit, and children, Kaela Way and Briana Way. The Jacksons lost their daughters, Bethany Joan Marie and Erin Joy Jackson, to an undiagnosed neurological disorder, when the girls were age 6 and 7. Christina is also survived by her husband's siblings, Homer Jackson Junior, Candace Jackson Pisterzi, Allen Jackson Junior, and their children.

