Donald Wilbur Montgomery, was born on May 5, 1928, in Donaldson, Arkansas, the last of five children born to Calvin Thomas and Amelia (Martin) Montgomery. He died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Baptist Hospital. An Air Force veteran, he was retired from Delta Air Lines, an extraordinary Christian of the Baptist faith, a self-taught master gardener, lover of family, music and sports, an avid reader, awesome husband, father and father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Donald Montgomery loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and might and was a member of Crystal Hill Baptist Church. He was a former 50 year member and deacon at Tyler Street Baptist Church.