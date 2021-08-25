Cancel
North Little Rock, AR

Lena Margaret Faryewicz

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLena Margaret Faryewicz, 98, a lifelong resident of North Little Rock, passed away August 22, 2021. She was born June 11, 1923, to the late Raymond Fischer and Lena Youngblood Fischer. She was preceded in death by her only brother, Raymond "Junior" Fischer. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Frank "Sonny" Faryewicz. Survivors include their four daughters, Ann Fallon, Jane Eason (Fred), Ellen Callaway (Joe), Marijo Valentine; ten grandchildren, Michael Fallon (Amy), Jonathan Fallon (Sarah), Dr. Amy Phillips (Christopher), Timothy Fallon (Sasha), James Eason (Bridgette), Robert Eason (Brandy), Angela Mask (Chris), Matthew Callaway (Christi), Andrew Valentine (Gema), and Kimberly Valentine; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter expected in September, and many extended family members and friends.

www.arkansasonline.com

