If you spot a mouse skittering through your home or tiny black feces leading up to a crack in your wall, you need to act quickly to get rid of the mice that have invaded your home. Even though these creatures may be cute, they can destroy your property by chewing holes in all types of surfaces, and tracking in dangerous bacteria and viruses. To make matters worse, they're prolific breeders, so the longer you wait to get rid of mice in your home, the worse your infestation will get. Luckily, there are many reliable methods for eliminating mice, from humane live traps to classic and reliable snap traps.