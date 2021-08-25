Cancel
Charles Herman Gilbert

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Herman Gilbert, 90, passed on August 21, 2021. He was the son of James Eber and Lillian Madden Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Cockran Gilbert; a son, Gary; and an infant son; his parents; and all seven of his siblings. He is survived...

Portland Tribune

Charles Cameron

January 31, 1939 - August 11, 2021 - Charlie Cameron passed away suddenly on August 11, 2021. Charlie Cameron passed away suddenly on August 11, 2021. A 1961 UO graduate, Charlie went to work for Merrill Lynch in 1965 and began an illustrious career that spanned more than 5 decades. He created Heart People, writing inspirational and motivational cards for family and friends. Life lessons he shared: It's okay to order everything on the menu; Sometimes it's better to work smart than to work hard; Do everything you can to make a difference in people's lives; Always go with the heart; Take care of your butcher, banker and bartender.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

HERMAN VOELKER IGLESIAS

Herman Voelker Iglesias, 82, passed peacefully away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, following an intense and unexpected struggle with chronic diverticulitis. He was comforted in his last days by his wife, Marilyn, and her “sister” Gwen Wood. Herman served proudly for eight years in the U.S. Navy in the 1960s. Following his discharge, he was accepted into the San Diego Police Department where he held various positions and assignments for the next 23 years before transferring to the County District Attorney’s office as an investigator for another 10 years.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Norman Roberts

Services for Norman Jon Roberts, 62 will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. The family asks that anyone attending visitation please wear a mask. He died on...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Sumter, SCItem

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
Sumter, SCItem

JOE LOUIS WATSON

SUMMERTON - Joe Louis Watson, 72, husband of Essie Brown Watson, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House, Florence. He was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Rimini, a son of Willie Henry Green and the late Mary Watson. Funeral services for Mr. Watson will be held...
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

James Barker, 95

James William Barker, 95, died on Aug. 5, 2021. Born on June 14, 1926, in Oak Park Hospital to William Russell Barker and Mary Wilhelmina Heidelbach, he was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park and attended elementary school there as did his future wife, one grade behind him. She wasn’t on his radar then. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1944 and promptly enlisted in the Navy, figuring he’d have a bunk to sleep in. He served through World War II on the West Coast. Although he felt he didn’t deserve credit for serving in the war because he never fired a gun, he served honorably.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Gracelynn Marie Wiseman

Gracelynn Marie Wiseman, born August 4, 2021 passed. Her parents are Kimberly (Allen) and Matthew Wiseman. Graveside service is Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at Greenlawn.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Bridge City, TXkogt.com

Angela Bernice Yokum

Angela Bernice Yokum, 45, of Bridge City, passed away on August 10, in Port Arthur. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Homes. Born in Port Arthur, on November 20, 1975, she was the daughter of Jimmy Yokum and Linda (McGuire) Yokum. Angela was a woman that loved to stay busy, especially if it involved the outdoors. Casting a line on a boat, soaking in the sun at the beach, going to flea markets, enjoying Canton, or just have a great laugh while sitting lakeside; if it was outside, Angela was a part of it. She also loved showing off her artist side with crafts or painting and spending time with her loving family, her niece and nephews even dubbed her “GiGi”. She was a light that will be missed by those that held her close.
Gambier, OHMount Vernon News

Lynn Agapi-Gilligan

GAMBIER – There will be a celebration of the life of Lynn Agapi-Gilligan on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in our backyard at 401 Gaskin Ave., Gambier, at 5 p.m. To honor those who are immunocompromised as Lynn has been, we will hold the service outside. We ask you to wear a mask and if you are unvaccinated we ask you to keep a very safe distance. Please dress casually because we surely will. To those of you who have known Lynn,you already know that she was devoted, determined, compassionate, and fierce. Lynn was born to be a social worker and she graduated with a Masters of Social Work from the University of Louisville. She then spent the next 34 years of her life seeing to the needs of children, families, and survivors of domestic abuse. Lynn was the recipient of local and national awards for her work, but she was fulfilled by the victories of the people she served. Lynn was even more devoted to her family. She encouraged us to be the best people we can be – and she never let us forget it. Her loss leaves an immense hole in our lives. By her example we will try to fill it with kindness and love.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Debra Lynn Ellis

NATCHEZ — Memorial visitation services for Debra Lynn Ellis, 64, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 14, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Oak Harbor, OHpresspublications.com

Phyllis Louise Bensch

Phyllis Louise Bensch of Oak Harbor was called to her eternal rest on August 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 99. The daughter of Arnold and Esther (Hille) Krukemyer, she was born on July 2, 1922, on the family farm near Pemberville, Ohio. On June 27, 1946, she married Carl Bensch of Oak Harbor, who preceded her in death in 2016. They operated a grain farm west of Oak Harbor for nearly 50 years following their marriage.
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Tomah, WIwwisradio.com

Francis Hubert

A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah, followed by a graveside Committal Service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Monsignor David C. Kunz will officiate. Due to road construction on East Monowau...

