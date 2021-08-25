Willie Chism
Willie Chism Sr., 65, of Little Rock, Ark., departed this life August 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents: Willie Baldwin and Marian Chism. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Dorothy Chism; children, Anthony McPeace, Tracy Brown, Willie Chism Jr., Xavier Tidwell, Tangela Dean, Marcus Chism, Matthew Chism, Meagan Chism; siblings, Saundra Beasley, Sharon Beasley, Barbara Williams, Manette Douthard, Reginald Johnson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0