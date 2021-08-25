Jessie Lee Johnson

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.