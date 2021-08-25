James "Jimmy" Gregory Harris
James "Jimmy" Gregory Harris, 59, of North Little Rock, Ark., departed this life August 11, 2021. Walk-through visitation, Friday, August 27, 3-6 p.m., at Robinson Mortuary-South, 6400 Mabelvale Pike, Little Rock, Ark. Service will be held Saturday, August 28, 1-2 p.m., at St. Luke Baptist Church, 8205 Highway 161, North Little Rock, Ark. The service will also be livesteamed from the St. Luke Baptist Church website: www.slukembc.org. Due to Covid-19 a facial mask is required.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0