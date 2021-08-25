Cancel
Alphabet Soup 8/23/21

By Tails
LSU Reveille
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Futures - Ain't No Time Fa Nuthin' - 12" Version. Armand Hammer; The Alchemist; Earl Sweatshirt - Falling out the Sky. Kelis; André 3000 - Millionaire (feat. André 3000) Elephant Gym; Kento NAGATSUKA - Quilt (feat. Kento Nagatsuka from WONK) [International Collaboration Version]. Blood Orange; Georgia Anne Muldrow -...

Bedside Radio 8/23/21

Bedside Radio 8/23/21

Welcome back to school, and I hope your first day of classes back in person weren't too stressful. Luckily it's still syllabus week, so there's not too much to stress over. Regardless, I'm excited to play some tunes that can drift everyone off to sleep this first show as y'all get ready for the new semester (you can find the Spotify version at the bottom of this playlist):
Pitchfork

Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright has referred to Love Will Be Reborn as her “middle coming-of-age” album, and it’s easy to see why: It’s the 45-year-old songwriter’s first record in five years, and the songs are heavy with acceptance and farewells, most notably to a decade-long marriage. It’s also Wainwright’s only album to make no overt mention of her illustrious parents or brother—songwriters Loudon Wainwright III, the late Kate McGarrigle, and Rufus Wainwright—and the many conversations she’s had with them through her own work. Love Will Be Reborn feels at once bigger and smaller than her previous material, with each quiet rumination leading her toward grander musings on love, grief, and motherhood.
MusicStereogum

Patti Smith – “Blame It On The Sun” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

Patti Smith has released a new live EP, the latest installment of Spotify and Electric Lady Studios’ Live At Electric Lady series also featuring Japanese Breakfast, Faye Webster, Bleachers, and more. Smith’s seven-track EP includes a number of her own songs in addition to covers of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It On The Sun.”
Pitchfork

Rhododendron

A decade ago, Chris d’Eon went looking for the archangel Gabriel in the depths of cyberspace. Having recently returned from a year-long stay at an Indian monastery, he was living in a windowless room in Montreal and working in a call center. The economy was falling apart. Everywhere around him he felt a sense of malaise, a creeping pessimism at odds with Silicon Valley’s utopian promises. It felt clear that God, if He existed, had abandoned us; if His messenger was out there, d’Eon reasoned, he might be lurking somewhere in the chaos of the internet.
MusicStereogum

Battle Ave – “My Year With The Wizard”

It’s been six years since the Hudson Valley, NY band Battle Ave released their last album, Year Of Nod. Today, they’ve announced their first new material since then: an eponymous EP that was put together remotely and will be out in October. They’re leading things off with “My Year With The Wizard,” a fuzzy and melodic one that features some impeccably mumbled-out lyrics from project leader Jesse Doherty. “My year with the wizard was a long one/ You act like a friend, but you’re the wrong one,” he sings. “I call on the phone, I need an answer/ Why don’t you want the truth?”
Pitchfork

5 Everly Brothers Covers That Show the Duo’s Eerie, Enduring Influence

When Don Everly, the elder and last surviving sibling in the Everly Brothers, passed away over the weekend, tributes rightly focused on the country-rock duo’s influence on boomer icons like the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel. But the Everlys’ close harmonies and otherworldly innocence have left a direct and lasting mark on more recent generations of gorgeous-voiced, uncannily melancholy artists. While hits like “Wake Up Little Susie” capture a certain peachy Americana, the lingering desolation and eerie guilelessness in songs like “So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)” or “All I Have to Do Is Dream” may represent a deeper, weirder undercurrent. Like near-contemporary Roy Orbison, they were beloved by classic rockers, but they’re the patron saints of indie sadsacks, too.
MusicSynthtopia

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Dead at 85

Pioneering Jamaican producer Lee “Scratch” Perry has died at the age of 85. Lee “Scratch” Perry (1936 – 2021) brought a unique dub production style, emphasizing delay and other studio effects, to his work as a solo artist and in productions and remixes for Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Congos, Beastie Boys, The Clash, The Orb and others.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Anne Hathaway: The Baby Is Here!

Anne Hathaway is usually very low-key when it comes to her personal life. She has also not yet officially confirmed the birth of her second child. However, in photos recently taken, which have been published by several media, you can see her with husband Adam Shulman, three-year-old son Jonathan and a baby seat on the move in Connecticut. The child in it cannot be seen due to a blanket, but the indications that Hathaway could have become a second mother are clear.
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
MusicNew York Post

Meet Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones drummer who may replace Charlie Watts

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones may have found a replacement: Steve Jordan. Jordan, 64, was already filling in — at Watts’ request — following recent surgery the legendary drummer received that required him to take time off to recuperate. Two weeks ago, Mick Jagger said Jordan would sub in as Watts recovered, adding that he “looked forward” to Watts’ return — but that never came.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Patti Smith Releases ‘Live at Electric Lady’ Concert EP

A Patti Smith concert recorded this past April at New York’s Electric Lady studios has been released as a Spotify exclusive. Live at Electric Lady features original Smith tunes like “Ghost Dance,” “April Fool,” and “Peaceable Kingdom” along with Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It on the Sun.”
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...

