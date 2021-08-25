Alphabet Soup 8/23/21

Martha Wainwright has referred to Love Will Be Reborn as her “middle coming-of-age” album, and it’s easy to see why: It’s the 45-year-old songwriter’s first record in five years, and the songs are heavy with acceptance and farewells, most notably to a decade-long marriage. It’s also Wainwright’s only album to make no overt mention of her illustrious parents or brother—songwriters Loudon Wainwright III, the late Kate McGarrigle, and Rufus Wainwright—and the many conversations she’s had with them through her own work. Love Will Be Reborn feels at once bigger and smaller than her previous material, with each quiet rumination leading her toward grander musings on love, grief, and motherhood.