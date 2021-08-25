Tonya Newman Jackson
Tonya "Bone" Newman-Jackson, 44 of Helena, Ark., died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Helena Regional Medical Center in Helena, Ark. She leaves to cherish her memory to her husband, Robert Jackson, Sr., of Helena, Ark.; children, Jennifer "Big Baby" Jackson, Jasmine Jackson, Robert Jackson, Jr., and Alanah J Lewis; sisters, Rhonda Newman of Robinsonville, Miss., Crystal Thomas (Walter) of Little Rock, Ark.; brothers, Anthony Riley (Stephanie) of South Carolina, Darron Newman (Annissa) of New Orleans, La., Cleve Newman, Jr., of New Orleans, La., Chris Newman of Helena, Ark.; mother-in-law, Jewel Perry; sisters-in-law, Joanne Speed and Dorothy Hilliard; brother-in-law, James Jackson (Christine); best friend, Annie Blue; aunts, Mary Daniels, Lebrady Lillie, and Emma Newman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, and associates.www.arkansasonline.com
