Warner Bros CinemaCon Panel Recap: Matrix 4, The Batman, and Dune

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spotlight was on Warner Bros. Pictures on night two of the considerably less flashy than usual 2021 CinemaCon held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Studios have opted to keep their talent safe at home this year – who could blame them? – and the presentations have focused on the status of the industry and the hope we’ll be able to return to normal in the near future. WB’s panel consisted of exclusive video presentations of the studio’s upcoming films, including Malignant, Cry Macho, The Matrix Resurrections (formerly known as The Matrix 4), King Richard, The Many Saints of Newark, and Dune, without a single actor, filmmaker, or studio executive hitting the stage.

