Warner Bros CinemaCon Panel Recap: Matrix 4, The Batman, and Dune

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.