We talked to Amanda about her path to entrepreneurship, which is not your typical founder story, despite her experience living and teaching in the Bay Area. Amanda shares how her considerable experience in education, both in terms of her own education, as well as her job as a teacher, led her to the frustrating realization that while tech had a lot to offer kids in school, the system just wasn’t set up to support that or make it happen. Building a company that focused on a particularly underserved aspect of remote learning ended up being the best path forward — and it just so happened that the market Fiveable entered would accelerate dramatically shortly after the company’s founding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.