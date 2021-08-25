Summer heat & humidity locked in for the next few days – Nick
Good Tuesday evening, everyone. It was yet another day where it may have looked nice to be out and about under mostly sunny skies. However, the heat and humidity held firm once again for today. It’s been holding steady since we wrapped up the weekend and started the new work week out. After seeing highs top out around 95° on Monday, our Tuesday started very mild in the middle 70s before we went back to 94° during the afternoon.www.koamnewsnow.com
