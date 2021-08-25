Prep volleyball: Donoho, Alexandria, Jacksonville, Spring Garden, Munford victorious

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Donoho swept a tri-match with Alexandria and Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, beating Alexandria 25-21, 25-22 and Pleasant Valley 25-18, 25-21.

Alexandria gained a split, beating Pleasant Valley 25-16, 20-25, 15-6.

Donoho’s top performers on the night:

—Lily Grace Draper, 13 kills, three aces, six digs.

—Maggie Wakefield, 10 kills, 10 blocks, four digs.

—Sam Wakefield, seven digs, 16 assists, two kills.

—Mercy Mangum, four kills.

—Mary Marshall Perry, three kills, three digs.

—Estella Connell, four kills, two blocks.

—Naira Rehman, 20 digs, six assists.

Alexandria’s top performers on the night:

—Crossley Sparks, 35 assists, 11 digs.

—Lexi Weber, 18 kills, five blocks.

—Kailey Dickerson, 11 kills.

—Ava Johnson, 13 digs.

—Devan White, 11 digs.

Jacksonville 3, Oxford 1: Molly Wilson turned in nine kills, 15 assists, four aces and two blocks as Jacksonville won 23-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.

Jacksonville’s other top performers:

—Aly Harris, eight kills.

—Abby Wilczek, two aces, six digs, three assists.

—Jules Grass, four kills, eight blocks.

—Tori Moses, two aces, 15 digs.

Spring Garden sweeps: Spring Garden hosted Cleburne County and Cherokee County in a tri-match at the school’s Dale Welsh Gymnasium on Tuesday and improved to 5-0 on the season with two wins.

The Panthers downed Cleburne County 2-1 (22-25, 25-14, 16-41) and beat Cherokee County 2-0. In the win over the Tigers, Alle Jennings had eight kills. Ace Austin recorded seven kills and added three service aces.

Other top performers for Spring Garden against Cleburne County:

—Abbey Steward, 18 assists.

—Neely Welsh, three kills, three digs, two blocks.

—Suzie Carter, three blocks.

Against Cherokee County, Welsh led with eight kills and added three aces. Steward contributed 19 assists.

Other top performers for Spring Garden against Cherokee County:

—Carter, four kills.

—Austin, four kills.

—Bri Boles, three aces.

—Abbie Wood, three aces.

Munford 3, Clay Central 0: Kaylyn Turner recorded a career-high 10 kills, and Munford swept Clay Central 25-9, 25-9, 30-28.

The Lions improved to 3-0. Munford’s other top performers:

—Ellie Jones, four aces, four kills.

—Kirsten Rogers, 10 assists, two aces.

—Mekiah Mosley and Jessica Anderson, six aces.