Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, AL

Prep volleyball: Donoho, Alexandria, Jacksonville, Spring Garden, Munford victorious

By Star staff
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjDKp_0bc477EJ00
Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Donoho swept a tri-match with Alexandria and Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, beating Alexandria 25-21, 25-22 and Pleasant Valley 25-18, 25-21.

Alexandria gained a split, beating Pleasant Valley 25-16, 20-25, 15-6.

Donoho’s top performers on the night:

—Lily Grace Draper, 13 kills, three aces, six digs.

—Maggie Wakefield, 10 kills, 10 blocks, four digs.

—Sam Wakefield, seven digs, 16 assists, two kills.

—Mercy Mangum, four kills.

—Mary Marshall Perry, three kills, three digs.

—Estella Connell, four kills, two blocks.

—Naira Rehman, 20 digs, six assists.

Alexandria’s top performers on the night:

—Crossley Sparks, 35 assists, 11 digs.

—Lexi Weber, 18 kills, five blocks.

—Kailey Dickerson, 11 kills.

—Ava Johnson, 13 digs.

—Devan White, 11 digs.

Jacksonville 3, Oxford 1: Molly Wilson turned in nine kills, 15 assists, four aces and two blocks as Jacksonville won 23-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.

Jacksonville’s other top performers:

—Aly Harris, eight kills.

—Abby Wilczek, two aces, six digs, three assists.

—Jules Grass, four kills, eight blocks.

—Tori Moses, two aces, 15 digs.

Spring Garden sweeps: Spring Garden hosted Cleburne County and Cherokee County in a tri-match at the school’s Dale Welsh Gymnasium on Tuesday and improved to 5-0 on the season with two wins.

The Panthers downed Cleburne County 2-1 (22-25, 25-14, 16-41) and beat Cherokee County 2-0. In the win over the Tigers, Alle Jennings had eight kills. Ace Austin recorded seven kills and added three service aces.

Other top performers for Spring Garden against Cleburne County:

—Abbey Steward, 18 assists.

—Neely Welsh, three kills, three digs, two blocks.

—Suzie Carter, three blocks.

Against Cherokee County, Welsh led with eight kills and added three aces. Steward contributed 19 assists.

Other top performers for Spring Garden against Cherokee County:

—Carter, four kills.

—Austin, four kills.

—Bri Boles, three aces.

—Abbie Wood, three aces.

Munford 3, Clay Central 0: Kaylyn Turner recorded a career-high 10 kills, and Munford swept Clay Central 25-9, 25-9, 30-28.

The Lions improved to 3-0. Munford’s other top performers:

—Ellie Jones, four aces, four kills.

—Kirsten Rogers, 10 assists, two aces.

—Mekiah Mosley and Jessica Anderson, six aces.

Comments / 0

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
148
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Alexandria, AL
City
Spring Garden, AL
City
Munford, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ace Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Victorious#Pleasant Valley#Jacksonville 3#Oxford#Dale Welsh Gymnasium#Tigers#Welsh#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
TrafficCNN

Hurricane Ida may push gas prices even higher

New York (CNN Business) — Hurricane Ida's direct hit on the nation's oil and gasoline industry could send gas prices higher, exacerbating inflation that's already hurting American consumers. But how much prices will increase, and for how long, will depend on the extent of the damage. The storm hit Louisiana...

Comments / 0

Community Policy