Happy Friday! Today is a massive 15-game slate, although it has quite a few challenging aspects. First, the weather looks like it’ll be a concern in several areas. Pay close attention at lock times throughout the day. Next, we have quite a few exciting matchups for SPs and a lack of value hitters. From the looks of it, there will be so many ways to attack this slate. My best advice is to start with the SPs you feel the most comfortable with and build your stack around that. Pitching should be the key to today’s winning lineups. Good luck!