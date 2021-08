PIKETON — Bri Reynolds wasted little time getting her 50th career goal. But then she seemed to try and score her next 50 the rest of the game. The Rock Hill Redwomen junior not only got her milestone goal at the 12-minute mark of the first half, but she went on to score four more goals to complete her “glut” in a 10-3 rout of the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on Tuesday.