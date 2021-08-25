Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Alan Johnson interview: My ratings were as bad as GB News

By Chris Harvey
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a small room at the Savoy, I’m reading a list of novelists to the former Labour Home Secretary Alan Johnson and wondering if any of them would make it onto his bedside table. Churchill, it begins, Disraeli, Ann Widdecombe, Iain Duncan Smith, Edwina Currie, Jeffrey Archer, Chris Mullin. “I’ve got an Ann Widdecombe,” he says, “and she wrote a nice little thing in it.” Pause. “I won’t say I’ve read it, because that would be lying.”

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margery Allingham
Person
Chris Mullin
Person
Erle Stanley Gardner
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Iain Duncan Smith
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Edwina Currie
Person
David Cameron
Person
Jeffrey Archer
Person
Alan Johnson
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Ann Widdecombe
Person
Alexander Litvinenko
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gb News#Savoy#Labour Home#Sunderland#A Very British Coup#Russian#Ukrainian#Kgb#Health#The Home Office#Nhs#Adult Social Care#The Bullingdon Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Electionsimdb.com

Kevin Maguire

[on the Brexit referendum] History will judge Cameron [David Cameron] as the worst post-war prime minister, she'll [Theresa May] be the second. Because he lost it, he lost it on a tactical gamble which he thought would work for his party. He lost the premiership, his party is in tatters, he's plunged Britain into a crisis and he never intended any of that. No one has probably made such a ... See more »
EntertainmentTelegraph

BBC is more biased than GB News, poll finds

The BBC is considered more biased than GB News, according to a poll which also found that one in three people describe the corporation as "woke". A survey by CT Group found that 42 per cent of respondents believed that the BBC was biased, compared to 27 per cent who said the same of GB News, a fledgling channel accused by campaigners of "right wing" and "anti-woke" bias.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain's toughest 'Tiger Headmistress' who slammed 'woke culture' and 'utterly chaotic' state schools is 'handpicked by Liz Truss as new boss of government taskforce’ to help disadvantaged children

A tough-talking 'Tiger Headmistress' has reportedly been lined up to become the new head of the social mobility commission, an advisory Government body which helps disadvantaged children. Katharine Birbalsingh, headteacher and founder of the notoriously uncompromising Michaela Community School in Wembley, north London, has reportedly been eyed up by ministers...
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Mail

Labour's Angela Rayner mocks Michael Gove over dad dance moves video and says he should face 'serious questions' about why 'he didn't get a round in'

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner is among scores of social media users mocking Michael Gove's 'dad dancing' after video emerged of the Cabinet Minister 'raving' on a dancefloor at an Aberdeen nightclub. The 54-year-old Tory, who recently announced he is to divorce from wife Sarah Vine, was filmed in a...
BusinessTelegraph

Beware, Boris: Britain is hurtling towards a winter of discontent

The August bank holiday is behind us and summer is all but over. With many schools back tomorrow and Parliament returning next week, September represents new beginnings, a time to consider what lies ahead – for the government and the UK as a whole. It strikes me that Britain, both...
ProtestsPosted by
Deadline

Anti-Vaxxers Clash With Police In London As They Try To Storm Former BBC HQ, Presenters Tweet From Inside

Anti-vaccine protesters have tried to storm a building at the Television Centre complex in west London. Videos shared online show a mob, believed to be protesting against vaccine passports, vaccines for children and media bias, trying to enter the complex in White City and scuffling with police, some of whom use batons to quell demonstrators. Footage online shows protestors gathering at nearby Shepherds Bush before marching on the BBC Studioworks building and trying to break a police line protecting the building. BBC Studioworks is a commercial arm of the corporation which has operated several studios at the site since 2017. Protesters in videos...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Rise of populism testimony to failure of mainstream politics, says Ed Miliband

Mr Miliband was speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. The rise of populism is “testimony to the failure of mainstream politics” and politicians need to understand the “pain” of voters, Ed Miliband has said. The shadow business secretary said it was important to give answers to the “grievances” in...
PoliticsThe Independent

Boris Johnson’s cabinet is surprisingly young – but is it also weak?

Youthful is not a word that people often associate with Boris Johnson’s government, but his cabinet is younger than most since the Second World War. What is striking about it is that all of its members are under 60. The oldest is Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, who is 58. The youngest, Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, is 39.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Dominic Raab 'will be 'toast' at the next reshuffle' as critics predict Boris Johnson will sack the 'control freak' Foreign Secretary over his handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

Dominic Raab will be 'toast' at Boris Johnson's next Cabinet reshuffle because of his handling of the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan, it was claimed today. The Foreign Secretary is increasingly being tipped to be axed amid an escalating Whitehall blame game. Allies of Mr Raab believe he is being lined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy