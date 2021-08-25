Alan Johnson interview: My ratings were as bad as GB News

Anti-vaccine protesters have tried to storm a building at the Television Centre complex in west London. Videos shared online show a mob, believed to be protesting against vaccine passports, vaccines for children and media bias, trying to enter the complex in White City and scuffling with police, some of whom use batons to quell demonstrators. Footage online shows protestors gathering at nearby Shepherds Bush before marching on the BBC Studioworks building and trying to break a police line protecting the building. BBC Studioworks is a commercial arm of the corporation which has operated several studios at the site since 2017. Protesters in videos...