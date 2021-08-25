Cancel
Beaufort, NC

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Insanity will be confronted

 5 days ago

Much is being said about Joe Biden’s ineptitude in the current Afghanistan crisis. Add to that, the destruction of US oil independence while facilitating the Russian pipeline, the marauding masses assaulting our southern border, the impending shortages of essentials that imperil us, the mind-boggling corruption of selling access through his sorry son Hunter, the undermining of business with government incentives to not work, selling out to China, and much more.

