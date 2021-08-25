CDC Warns Against Eating Charcuterie Meats Amid Salmonella Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — A nationwide recall on pre-cooked frozen shrimp has been expanded over salmonella concerns. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several more brands of pre-cooked frozen shrimp after several reported cases of salmonella. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nine people have now been infected by Avanti Frozen Foods products with salmonella across four states, including one person in Rhode Island. There have been no deaths, but three people have been hospitalized. Avanti had issued a recall for one of their shrimp products in June, as the company said the product had the “potential to be contaminated with Salmonella”. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in different packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce. According to the CDC, the recalled shrimp was distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, but may have sold more recently. The new recall affects brands such as Hannaford, Wellsley Farms, and many others that sold Avanti Frozen Foods products. The full list of affected shrimp products can be found here. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration.