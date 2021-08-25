Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

CDC Warns Against Eating Charcuterie Meats Amid Salmonella Outbreak

By Sarra Sedghi
Allrecipes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a charcuterie night planned for the near future, you may want to curtail the cured meats. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating a number of Salmonella outbreaks that have been linked to Italian-style meats, such as salami and prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in charcuterie or antipasto assortments.

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#Meats#Charcuterie#Cdc#Italian#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat These 4 Foods, CDC Warns

As you get older, you might find yourself worrying less about what you eat. Changing your eatings habits after so many years can feel like an unnecessary burden, and you might also believe it's too late to affect your health in any major way. But with our aging bodies at higher risk for certain illnesses and and infections, it may actually be even more important to watch what you eat as you get older. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four types of foods people 65 and older should not be eating at all. Read on to find out what foods you may want to avoid.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
PetsFOXBusiness

Dog food recalled over salmonella, listeria concerns

A brand of dog food is being recalled due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination, which could pose a threat to both animals and their owners, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Top Quality Dog Food's "Beef HVM" 1-pound packages can cause an infection in animals who...
Food SafetyFOXBusiness

Cake mix linked to E. coli outbreak, CDC says

Health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak that they’ve linked to cake mix. As of last week, at least 16 people had been infected with the O121 strain of E. coli since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They ranged in age from 2 to 73, and were all female.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.
Food SafetyThrillist

Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Beef Has Been Recalled Due to E. Coli

Great Omaha Packing has launched a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products, which may be contaminated with E. coli. The recall was shared through the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 29. All 38 products covered in the recalled were produced on July 13 this year. On each of those, you'll find the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those raw beef products were only distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Food poisoning outbreak prompts frozen chicken recall for Costco, other brands

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The recalled product was shipped to distributors nationwide. The FSIS issued a public health alert...
Food Safetyhealthday.com

Salmonella Illness in 17 States Tied to Salami, Prosciutto

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Two Salmonella outbreaks that appear related to salami and other Italian-style meats have sickened at least 36 people in 17 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because some people recover from Salmonella without medical care and are not...
Food SafetyNewsweek

60,000 Pounds of Chicken Recalled Over Salmonella Contamination Fears

Serenade Foods has issued a recall for close to 60,000 lbs of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products due to a possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) first released a public health alert and announced an investigation into the possible contamination on June 2 "to remind consumers about the proper handling and cooking of raw poultry products."
Food SafetyPosted by
CBS Boston

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expanded Following Reported Salmonella Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — A nationwide recall on pre-cooked frozen shrimp has been expanded over salmonella concerns. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several more brands of pre-cooked frozen shrimp after several reported cases of salmonella. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nine people have now been infected by Avanti Frozen Foods products with salmonella across four states, including one person in Rhode Island. There have been no deaths, but three people have been hospitalized. Avanti had issued a recall for one of their shrimp products in June, as the company said the product had the “potential to be contaminated with Salmonella”. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in different packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce. According to the CDC, the recalled shrimp was distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, but may have sold more recently. The new recall affects brands such as Hannaford, Wellsley Farms, and many others that sold Avanti Frozen Foods products. The full list of affected shrimp products can be found here. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Pantry Staple Caused an E. Coli Outbreak, CDC Says

Americans have been warned not to eat raw cake batter as officials probe a multistate outbreak of E. coli that has been linked to cake mix. According to an investigation notice posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 16 people in 12 states have reported being infected with the same strain of E. coli between Feb. 26 and June 21, 2021.
WDTN

CDC investigates Salmonella outbreaks from Italian-styled meats, including in Ohio

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating two Salmonella outbreaks tied to Italian-styled meats. According to an investigation notice by the CDC, people have reported eating meats from antipasto or charcuterie assortments, including salami and prosciutto, before getting sick. There have been 36 reported illnesses and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy