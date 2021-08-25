Cancel
EDITORIAL: The house always wins; it’s taxpayers who lose

carolinacoastonline.com
 5 days ago

Fearing that North Carolina will miss out on millions of dollars now flowing into the sports betting arena, a bipartisan group of state Senators passed a bill last week legalizing sports gambling. This action, which when added to the millions of dollars the state rakes in from the state lottery, will only increase the flow of dollars that are being enticed from low income families- those who can least afford to participate in “get rich quick” schemes. That bill now goes to the State House, where hopefully, that chamber will close the door on yet another form of regressive taxation.

