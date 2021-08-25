Jinkosolar is ahead of its peers in providing two sets of supply chains

Module manufacturer Trina Solar released on Tuesday its financial report for H1 2021. During the period, the company achieved revenue of RMB20.2 billion ($3.13 billion), which represents a 61% year-on-year increase. Net profit grew by 43% year on year to RMB706 million. Total PV module shipments in the first six months of the year totaled 10.5 GW, with more than 5 GW of that based on the 210mm wafer. The company also built 1.5 GW of solar PV plants in the first half of 2021. Trina is expanding production capacities of major chains, including solar cells and PV modules mainly using large-sized 210mm wafers. The company expects cell and module capacities of 35 GW and 50 GW to be reached by the end of 2021. Products based on the 210mm wafer will account for around 70% of all of the company's output.