Jinkosolar is ahead of its peers in providing two sets of supply chains

By Jinkosolar
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Its future- forward approach includes signing polysilicon supply deals with Wacker and building up wafer plant in Vietnam. Early last year, Jinksolar revamped its overseas investment strategy in order to minimize its vulnerability to rising U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology. This strategy includes diversifying its manufacturing base and supply chain away from China, better and longer-lasting deal with contracted polysilicon suppliers worldwide, and an overhaul of the company's aim of building ecosystem.

