The House has resumed its summer recess after a dramatic couple of days. Democrats were able to pass their $3.5 trillion budget blueprint and the John Lewis voting rights bill as well as set a date for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The next House floor votes are set for September 20 — nearly a month away. Today, though, Democratic leaders took a bit of a victory lap, with both centrists and progressives framing the deal struck Tuesday as a win. Here’s what you need to know.