Louisville, KY

COVID cases nearing all-time high in Louisville, hospitals approaching capacity

By Sean Baute
wymt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 in Louisville Metro is again spreading at a rate it hasn’t spread since vaccines became widely available. Case numbers are quickly approaching all-time high with 3,226 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the course of the last week in the city. That’s 1,000 more more the the week prior (2.2k) and only a few hundred away from the highest total since the pandemic started (4k).

