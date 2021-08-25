Bitcoiners Know Something That You Don’t

Recently I met with a group of high school seniors transitioning into college to ask how we can improve our education system. One thing they mentioned is that they did not feel prepared for the real world. I started asking them questions to try to figure out what they meant. When we got to the topic of financial literacy, I was stunned by their lack of knowledge. They did not know the difference between a debit and credit card. One student did not even know they were responsible for paying back money charged to a credit card.