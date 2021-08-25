Bitcoiners Know Something That You Don’t
The longest chapter in Machiavelli’s masterpiece, Discourses On Livy, is titled “On Conspiracies.” He praises conspiracy as the finest mode of overthrowing any regime, because, “… to be able to make open war … is granted to few; to be able to conspire against them is granted to everyone.” In typical Machiavellian fashion, the chapter praises fraud, deception, and lying to further one’s private advantage as the proper mode of action - that is, if they seek to effect regime change.bitcoinmagazine.com
Comments / 0