New Jersey Devils: 3 Huge Trades To Bring Quinn Hughes Here

The 2018 offseason gave New Jersey Devils fans hope that had been absent for years. After making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, the rebuild had seemed to roll faster than expected. After a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Devils looked to make moves in the 2019 offseason to set them on top of the competition. After trading for former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban and KHL MVP Nikita Gusev, the Devils culminated a good offseason by drafting Jack Hughes first overall in the NHL Draft. He was the consensus first-overall pick in a solid 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and even showed flashes of Patrick Kane and Connor McDavid during his time with the U.S. National Development Team. Even though he has not lived up to his “superstar potential” yet, this season carries optimism never seen before. Here’s three reasons why Jack Hughes will breakout in this upcoming season.