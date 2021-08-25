Cancel
Military

Army Corps of Engineers monitoring Lac qui Parle reservoir level

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 25—WATSON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is closely monitoring water levels at its Lac qui Parle reservoir, near Watson. Below-average precipitation and drought conditions continue to impact the reservoir level and discharge. Lac qui Parle reservoir is currently at a pool elevation of 933.3...

