Nebraska City, NE

KMAland Softball (8/24): Cass, Auburn post 2-0 nights, Nebraska City keeps winning

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Cass and Auburn were 2-0, Nebraska City stayed unbeaten and Falls City split two games on Tuesday in KMAland softball action. Emma Cowden had three hits and an RBI, and Emilee Marth doubled and scored twice to lead Nebraska City, which scored twice in the seventh on RBI hits from Kendyl Schmitz and Bianca Hoy. Schmitz struck out six and allowed just three earned runs to get the win.

